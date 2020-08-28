BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Aug. 22 dropped to 12,529 from the week ending Aug. 15 total of 14,365. For a comparison, during the week ending Aug. 24, 2019, 1,972 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 12,789 from the previous week’s average of 14,352.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Aug. 22 decreased to 250,720 from the week ending Aug. 15 total of 255,068. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 16,141 for the week ending Aug. 24, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 283,307 from the previous week’s average of 301,717.