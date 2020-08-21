BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Aug. 15 rose to 14,365 from the week ending Aug. 8 total of 11,131. For a comparison, during the week ending Aug. 17, 2019, 1,994 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 14,352 from the previous week’s average of 18,781.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Aug. 15 decreased to 255,068 from the previous week's total of 299,974.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 16,787 for the week ending Aug. 17, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 301,717 from the previous week’s average of 316,229.