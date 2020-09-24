BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Thursday initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Sept. 19 dropped to 14,842 from the week ending Sept. 12 total of 16,182.
For a comparison, during the week ending Sept. 21, 2019, 1,653 initial claims were filed. The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 17,945 from the previous week’s average of 17,300.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Saturday decreased to 238,724 from the previous week's total of 250,244.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,515 for the week ending Sept. 21, 2019. The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 248,691 from the previous week’s average of 251,690.