BATON ROUGE, La. -- Millions of dollars are finally going out to people in Louisiana who've lost jobs during the pandemic. But many say it's not enough.
People on social media say they only got $600 dollars, which is half of what they were expecting. The extra $600 is part of the federal stimulus relief package. Every jobless worker who qualified for unemployment insurance two weeks ago is eligible for two $600 payments.
That's on top of the state weekly payment of up to $247.
Robert Wooley, the assistant secretary for unemployment benefits and a former state insurance commissioner, told The Advocate in Baton Rouge that the agency is aware of the issue and in the process of addressing it.
“We’re looking at those and trying to figure out what may or may not have happened,” Wooley said. “They will get everything they’re entitled to.”
Meantime, the surge of unemployment claims continues to clog the state's computer system and phone lines.
"The Louisiana Workforce Commission is examining all options to bring additional people on in order to take this information and get people's claims filed," Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Tuesday.
The state is also seeking to add more server capability for the third time. Meantime, Edwards had the same advice.
"I am still going to ask people to file for unemployment benefits after 10 o'clock at night and before 5 o'clock in the morning. You'll find that the traffic is lowest and you'll have the easiest time doing that," Edwards said, along with a plea for more patience.
The state said more than 10,000 people have been filing unemployment claims a day. That's 30 times higher than the pre-coronavirus average of about 300.
Systems are further overwhelmed because so many are logging on to see if they've gotten that $600 payment, and also to file required weekly recertification of benefits.
Meantime, the agency is sending out payment orders to banks for all these thousands of out-of-work people.
The agency said it sent $89 million to jobless workers on Monday in state and federal benefits; then another $69 million on Tuesday.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission has posted answers to 26 frequently asked questions here on its website.