BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's Legislature retained a national law firm to provide outside legal advice on redistricting for a fixed fee of $10,000 a month. But until recently, only a handful of Republican lawmakers seemed to know about the agreement.
Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder hired the law firm, BakerHostetler, in December to "provide the Senate and House with redistricting advice," according to an engagement letter obtained by the The Advocate | The Times-Picayune through a public records request.
The firm will be paid $10,000 per month for redistricting advice and $60,000 per month should litigation ensue, according to the letter. Six attorneys at the firm could work on the case, the letter states.
However, it's unclear how many lawmakers actually had access to that legal advice.
Read more about districting from our news partner The Advocate.