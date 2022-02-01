BATON ROUGE, La. - State lawmakers return to Baton Rouge Tuesday to begin redrawing Louisiana’s political maps for the next decade, the will get their first look at proposed maps.
Six bills, all from state senators, were posted on the Legislature's website Monday night.
Three senators submitted proposals for how to split Louisiana up into six congressional districts: Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican; Karen Carter Peterson, a New Orleans Democrat; and Cleo Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat.
Fields submitted two congressional maps, alongside a map for the Public Service Commission. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, filed a state Senate map.
Each map will be debated — alongside dozens of others — during the three-week redistricting session gaveling in Tuesday at 5 p.m.
