BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Kimberly J. Lewis is leaving the Edwards administration Friday and joining LSU as chief administrative officer on Tuesday.
Deputy Revenue Secretary Kevin Richard was tapped to take her place. Richard, who began his career at Revenue in 1994 as a tax auditor, has a Masters of Business Administration and is a certified public accountant. He specializes in the state's tax system.
Lewis said goodbye to her employees at the revenue department with an email late Friday morning.
