BATON ROUGE, La. - One out of three of Louisiana's rural roads are in "mediocre" or "poor" condition, according to a report from a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that studies surface transportation.
The report, issued by research outfit TRIP, rated 15% of Louisiana's rural roads as poor, the 15th highest in the nation. About 21% of Louisiana's rural roads received a mediocre rating.
The state's rural bridges didn't fare much better: 14% of them were rated "poor" or "structurally deficient."
The report from TRIP, a nonprofit sponsored by insurance companies, equipment manufacturers, distributors, labor unions and other organizations that advocate for reliable roads, comes as billions in federal and state dollars are being aimed at roads and other transportation infrastructure.
Funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — about $6 billion of which are expected to flow to Louisiana — could help relieve the state's $14 billion backlog of road and bridge projects, the report notes.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.