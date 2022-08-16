NEW ORLEANS - All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Hope Medical Group for Women, the Shreveport clinic that served as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, will be "rehomed" to an "abortion-friendly" state, according to a GoFundMe started by supporters.
The move will allow the clinic to provide abortion care to “women in Louisiana and throughout the South,” according to the fundraising page. The funds will be used to renovate a new location and relocate equipment and staff.
“We are determined to continue to provide abortion care, wherever that takes us,” said Kathaleen Pittman, clinic administrator, via email. “We had hoped we would have more time for this search.”
Women’s Health Care Center in New Orleans and Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge, which have the same owner, also plan to move.
"Following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs and the enforcement of Louisiana abortion bans, abortion is no longer legal in Louisiana except in rare cases," said spokesperson Amy Irvin in a statement. "Due to these circumstances, it is our intention to relocate and are in the process of finalizing agreements in two other states that respect and value women’s bodily autonomy so that we can again provide respectful, non-judgmental, quality abortion care services."
