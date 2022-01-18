SHREVEPORT, La. - Now that Caddo Parish is no longer supposed to be part of the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC), how does the parish enforce zoning laws? It's a question some would like the Louisiana attorney general to help answer.
Commissioner John Paul Young introduced a resolution Tuesday asking for an attorney general's opinion on whether the Caddo Parish Commission can now also function as a planning and zoning commission.
Parish Attorney Donna Frazier says yes, but Young and other commissioners want to know what the attorney general says.
Commission President John Atkins says a deal could be reached.
"It could conceivably be the five commissioners with the most rural representation in their district," Atkins said.
Atkins said a citizens advisory group rejected plans for the commission to appoint members to a zoning board.
Under the law passed by the legislature to sever Caddo from the MPC, the parish commission is expected next month to repeal the Caddo Unified Development Code, which affects property owners within five miles of the Shreveport city limits.
Meantime, there's a question over the legal status of the MPC. A government watchdog is asking a district court judge to decide.
John Settle has filed suit in Caddo Parish District Court to determine if the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission is now just the Shreveport MPC and if the city should create a new board without parish appointees.
"The board is still intact. We're operating on the belief that they're still serving until we receive some legal notification," MPC Executive Director Alan Clarke said.