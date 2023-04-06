SHREVEPORT, La. - Marco French, the principal of Queensborough Elementary in North Louisiana, is being celebrated as one of the most renowned educators in the region. French was recently named the 2022 Louisiana Principal of the Year, a national Milken Educator Award winner, and a Disney Educator winner.
However, it is French's success as a "turnaround principal" that has gained him the most recognition. When French was appointed principal of Queensborough Elementary, the school was labeled as failing by the state of Louisiana. But in just two years, under French's leadership, the school had made a complete turnaround, earning top honors for its growth and academic progress.
French's approach to education and leadership is now the subject of a book he is currently writing. The first chapter of his book is about finding and living one's purpose. According to French, "We all have a purpose. And many of us struggle with finding it, finding what it is. But once you find it, just go around and give it as much as you can, you know. Let it exude from you."
French is respected by his faculty, staff, and students because he takes the time to get to know them personally. He calls each student by name and is constantly working to strengthen relationships and make sure everyone feels seen and heard. French believes that "when you have compassion, understanding, empathy for others, and you’re able to see beyond the shell that many of us put up, that’s when you strike gold in leadership."
Despite his success, French's journey to becoming a renowned educator was not easy. He spent seven years as a substitute teacher because he could not pass part of the Praxis exam for teachers. However, French is a model of perseverance, a theme he will discuss in his book. "Don’t stop. Never give up on a dream. And no matter who says you can’t, tell them that you can. And don’t just show them you can, be the one to say I did it," he advises.