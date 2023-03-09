BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's troubled Department of Children and Family Services has rapidly hired hundreds of new employees in recent months, shrinking vacancies in its child caseworker ranks to 55 — down from 170 of those openings last summer, officials say.
At an oversight hearing on Wednesday, state lawmakers said the hires show promising strides at an agency grappling with massive scrutiny over a series of child fatalities.
"I think we've made tremendous progress," Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Mills, R-Parks, told DCFS officials on Wednesday.
Amid the scourge of the opioid crisis and cuts in pandemic-era federal food benefits, welfare workers still face a wave of increasingly dire cases, leaving staff overburdened and struggling to keep up.
Over the past five years, urgent child welfare crises — those requiring response from a DCFS caseworker within a 48-hour window — comprised an average 66% of all DCFS cases, Ricks said. That figure has soared to 74% in recent months. The number of cases continues to outpace the staff available to work them, officials said, with some workers juggling more than 20 new cases each month when they’re meant to have 10.
