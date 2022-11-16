BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's troubled youth jails are "at full bed capacity" and can't accept any more teen offenders, state officials said in a letter last week to youth judges, in which they requested the judges' help in releasing some low-risk teens back to their communities.
"The Office of Juvenile Justice is working diligently to step-down or seek your permission to release youth on parole," OJJ officials said in the Nov. 10 letter, which The Advocate | The Times-Picayune obtained. "However, until OJJ can gain momentum to increase our state's bed space, we cannot safely accept more youth into the agency's custody."
The dearth of space in the facilities comes as Louisiana's juvenile justice system reels from years of understaffing and security woes and grapples with a fresh wave of violent outbursts inside lockups.
OJJ deputy secretary Bill Sommers and assistant secretary Otha "Curtis" Nelson said in the letter that the bed shortage applies to secure-care facilities and non-secure facilities alike. It stems partly from damages to a secure care facility for high-risk youth near Monroe that is still undergoing repairs from a massive riot, the letter says.
