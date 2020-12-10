BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Thursday the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Dec. 5 dropped to 9,114 from the week ending Nov. 28 total of 11,780.
For a comparison, during the week ending Dec. 7, 2019, 2,448 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 18,639 from the previous week’s average of 18,872.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Dec. 5 increased to 75,004 from the previous week's total of 74,863.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,563 for the week ending Dec. 7, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 81,057 from the previous week’s average of 87,040.