BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Thursday the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending June 6, rose to 21,879 from the week ending May 30 total of 19,334. For a comparison, during the week ending June 8, 2019, 2,818 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 23,430 from the previous week’s average of 27,991.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending June 6, increased to 305,083 from the week ending May 30 total of 301,598. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 15,358 for the week ending June 8, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 315,399 from the previous week’s average of 320,412.