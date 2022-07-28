BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8% is the lowest on record, officials said Wednesday.
"We know that the best tool for a family to fight the pressures of inflation is a good-paying job," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
"This is a great time for Louisianans who are looking to start a new career or find a new opportunity with better pay," Edwards said.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment figures mean they are tweaked to account for issues like weather, major holidays and school schedules.
