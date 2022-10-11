BATON ROUGE, La. - In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated.
Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans slavery and limits "involuntary servitude" to lawful punishment meted out to prisoners.
Jordan said he initially wanted to remove both slavery and involuntary servitude from the Constitution, then tried to change it to allow the latter in cases of the "the administration of lawful justice."
But he said said that, during the legislative process and later, the wording of the ballot measure got twisted to the point that the plan could even be read to permit slavery.
