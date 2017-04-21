Just when you thought Hollywood might be finished with Northwest Louisiana, a little known French movie director comes to Shreveport-Bossier to make a movie that is getting a lot of buzz around the world. As you watch the trailer for the movie "One Buck you can see subtle hints about where this movie was shot. You can see Texas Avenue at one point and some Bossier City cop cars.
When the movie is released you will also see a 100-year-old Shreveport house on Boulevard street in the movie from the inside and out. It's owned by Ed Hughens and guess what...he's in the movie too!
Ed told us how the movie director, Fabian Dufils was asking him to just be his Louisiana self in the movie.
At first Hughens was working behind the scenes helping with set construction and lighting but that all changed with the director needed another character.
"He wanted to establish my character as Dr. Boudreaux. I would be the chief criminal forensic psychiatrist and I'm assisting the police in hunting down the serial killer," said Hughens.
The movie is a gritty crime story that was shot in Shreveport/Bossier back in 2015. It follows a detective and a one dollar bill as it changes hands from one person to another.
Inspired by true events, the movie has it all; murder, a high speed chase and dead bodies.
The movie is racking up awards all around the country and the world. It won "Best Picture" and "Best Director" from the Los Angeles Film Awards to "Best Picture at the International Cult Film Festival in Calcutta. So far, it's won more than 14 film festival awards and may be putting Shreveport/Bossier on the movie map again!
The French film director told KTBS how he showed a Bossier City friend the script and the friend told him Shreveport/ Bossier would be a great place to tell his story. After that a french connection was made with the local film commission.
"The film commission helped me so much and convinced me immediately to go filming in Shreveport," said Dufils.
Shreveport/ Bossier locations are not the only local thing that shows up in the movie. A murderer the ArkLaTex is very familiar with also makes his way in.
It's the story of Danny Rolling.
Rolling was the son of a Shreveport Police officer who went on to be come the notorious Gainesville "ripper" in Florida...killing five college students in 1990. Rolling wrote in detail about killing three people in Shreveport in 1989 but never officially confessed. He was executed in 2006. When Ed mentioned Rolling to the director he became fascinated with it.
The production of "One Buck" cost a little over a million bucks so in essence it's a low budget independent film, but Hughens says when you look at the movie trailer it looks like a major film production and judging from the reaction around the world he thinks others feel the same way.
"Shreveport-Bossier has proven can be an independent film maker's heaven," said Shreveport/Bossier Film commission representative Pam Glorioso.
I found out this was the french director's first full length feature film production and he plans to do more.
One Buck is set to be released in select theaters across the country in September and video on demand in October.
The local film commission recently returned from a Los Angeles film festival where cities and states meet with film directors to persuade them to film their next production in their area.
So far, ten movie productions are in talks with the Shreveport-Bossier Film commission to come shoot here. Those productions could also get a extra five percent tax credit on top of existing credits if the Louisiana legislature approves an incentive which gives TV and film productions the extra credit if they film outside of New Orleans.