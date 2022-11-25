TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Animal Care and Adoption Center of Texarkana, Arkansas is offering low-cost spay and neuter clinics from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
Due to its high pet population, the Arkansas side of Texarkana passed an ordinance earlier this year requiring pets to be spayed or neutered.
In response to the ordinance and current inflation, the 2023 clinics will be offered, and prices based on the size of the dog.
Spaying or neutering for dogs range from $70 to $120 and for cats $45.
Also offered will be heartworm testing, rabies shots and canine pain meds.
FIV testing, feline vaccines, and rabies shots will be available for cats.
The clinics are not limited to Texarkana citizens, all are welcome.
To reserve your spot call 870-621-4234 beginning Dec 2.