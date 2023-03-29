SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage is accepting applications for the Shreveport Water Assistance Program (SWAP) from those in need of help paying overdue water bills.
“We know that many Shreveport residents are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and this program is another way we are committed to helping our customers bounce back,” said William Daniel the Director of Water and Sewerage. “I encourage everyone eligible to apply for this assistance.”
Eligibility:
- The property must be a single-family residence
- Must have an active Water and Sewerage account
- Must have income at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guideline Level
Benefits:
- Freeze the arrears balance
- Stop account delinquency actions including disconnections and any associated additional late fees
- Eligible or payment arrangement on the remaining half of past due balance
- Receive payment to the account equivalent to 50% of the arrears balance up to $1,000 to be applied in two equal installments after successful adherence to the program requirements
Enroll in the program through:
Caddo Community Action Agency Center at 4055 St. Vincent Avenue (318) 861-4808
Socialization Services at 3017 West 70th Street (318) 671-5800
David Raines Community Center at 1625 David Raines Road (318) 425-2401
Eddie Jones (Lakeside) Community Center at 1729 Ford Street (318) 222-2436
Requirements:
- Provide valid identification (Driver’s License, governmental-issued picture I.D., etc)
- Provide income verifications (Federal Tax Return, recent paycheck stubs, wages and tax statements (W-2, 1099, etc) or acceptable forms
- Sign payment agreement and agree to pay cutoff remaining past due account balance
- Keep account current by paying monthly current charges AND payment arrangement portion
- Make at least 3 payments within the last 6 months prior to applying for assistance
- Remain in the program for 6 months
Citizens can apply only once per year to receive help with their past due balances.