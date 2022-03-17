BATON ROUGE, La. - Child care teachers, some of whom are paid less than the federal poverty level, have gotten the second of two stipends for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest allocation, which was made last month, went to over 700 child care providers and totals $17.5 million.
The initial grant last year totaled $10.7 million and went to over 600 child care providers.
How much teachers got varied among child care centers, officials said.
The aid was provided by the state Department of Education to help address a pay scale that critics say is shameful.
