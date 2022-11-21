State lawmakers created one rule that insurers had to follow if they wanted to take over risky policies carried by the state-run insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp.
The private companies needed a letter grade of B+ or better from the leading rating firm A.M. Best — or its equivalent. But state regulators, desperate to move people off the public insurance plan, were lenient in how they interpreted that rule, a Times-Picayune review has found.
Twelve of the 18 firms that took Citizens’ policies didn’t meet the strict standard of the law. And six of the 12 have since failed, leaving thousands of insurance claims in limbo.
Southern Fidelity took on some 27,000 policies, the most of any insurer, over nine years. Access Home, Lighthouse Property, and Maison Property also jumped at the chance to quickly add thousands of new customers within a year of the companies forming.
Those four insurers took the largest number of policies from the state. Each also had an A rating from Demotech instead of the A.M. Best rating required. And all four companies failed in the last year.
Read more on the fail insurance companies from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.