MANSFIELD, La. -- Some customers of the City of Mansfield’s water system may be experiencing low to no water pressure.
The majority of the reduced pressure is due to extremely cold weather conditions requiring customers to run water to prevent freezing pipes combined with countless ruptures to customer’s service lines. Thus, the water system is struggling to keep up with consumer demand.
Customers who have ruptured pipes should contact the water system and request that their water be shut off until repairs are made.
Also, customers are urged to conserve water consumption as much as possible. Doing this will allow the system’s water storage tanks to fill up again.
Finally, normal to low pressure will be intermittent at times as tanks fill and water is distributed throughout the system. While currently undetermined, normal pressure may not resume until Friday.