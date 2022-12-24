SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport.
According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet.
"Several crews, both city and contract, are out in the field trying to isolate. I’m assured that once the leak is isolated, the work to repair will begin immediately and services will be restored ASAP."
