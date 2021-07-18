LOUISIANA -More than one million people living in rural Louisiana could see significant savings on their electric bill this time next year. That is the prediction from the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC).
The nine electric co-operatives in the state are currently negotiating contracts for power supplies and the preliminary indication are rates could be as much as 30 percent lower.
District 5 commissioner, Foster Campbell, says the lower rates will help encourage economic growth in rural communities. "What that means is good for everybody. But, it also would help industry to look at rural parts of Louisiana when they could purchase electricity 30 cents on the dollar cheaper than they could in the urban areas. So, we're trying to develop rural Louisiana. I think this will do a lot to do that," said Foster.
The main reason is a drop in natural gas prices that fuel many of the electric generating power plants.
The PSC also received requests from two utilities, CLECO and Jeff Davis Electric to recover the cost of restoring power following last year’s hurricanes that ravaged southwest and central Louisiana.