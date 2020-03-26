MINDEN, La. -- State police say impairment is suspected in a fiery crash late Wednesday that claimed the life of a Minden woman.
Kelly Wilkewitz was trapped in a vehicle that crashed around 11:30 p.m. on Caney Lake Road west of state Highway 159. She was the front seat passenger of a 2003 Pontiac car driven by 40-year-old Randall Rowe of Daingerfield, Texas.
State police said Rowe lost control of the car that left the roadway, hit a tree and burst into flames. Wilkewitz, 41, died at the scene.
Rowe and the rear seat passenger, 20-year-old Kara Wilkewitz of Minden, sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a local hospital. It's unknown if the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Speed and impairment are suspected to be the primary factors in this crash, state police said.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.