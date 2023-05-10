SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana State Police on Wednesday released video from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in April on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
The video includes body worn camera footage, in-car dash camera footage and video shot by a citizen. Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations said it produced a critical incident briefing video to give the public a better understanding of the events that took place.
The state police said only facts are given in the briefing video and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims.
LSP released the video on YouTube. Viewer discretion is advised because the video includes graphic language and images.
Joseph Taylor, 33, died during the traffic stop on Mansfield Road at Valley View. He was shot following a struggle between him and three officers.
State police said Shreveport police Officer Anthony Visciotti initiated a traffic stop on Taylor's 1994 Chevrolet Caprice for improper lane usage. Taylor became uncooperative and failed to comply with commands.
Officers Terri Simmons and Sgt. Daniel Denby arrived and all three attempted to take Taylor out of his car, but he physically resisted and struggle followed, state police said.
As Taylor was being removed and taken to the ground, officers saw an object in Taylor's hand. During the struggle, Visciotti deployed his Taser which was ineffective.
Then as they tried to remove Taylor’s hands from under his body, they became aware that Taylor was armed with a firearm. Taylor began to push his body up and away from the ground, according to state police.
Officers backed away from Taylor and Visciotti fired several rounds. The handgun in Taylor’s right hand was determined to be a Glock 19, 9mm with an extended magazine and a modification switch, making the gun fully automatic.
Taylor was transported to the hospital, where he died.
State police noted the body cameras worn by Visciotti and Simmons fell off during the struggle but the audio continued to record.
The entire encounter took place over 1 minute and 43 seconds after Taylor was asked to get out of his car.
When Visciotti approached Taylor's car, he told Taylor he stopped him for "tagging" the yellow line and he wanted to make sure he wasn't drunk. When Visciotti asked Taylor if he had any guns in the car, he said no. Taylor handed his license and registration to Visciotti. They then engage in a casual conversation about Taylor's car. Visciotti said, "I like it."
Visciotti questions Taylor about the address on his driver's license. Visciotti told him the next time he had some money he needed to change his address since he was living at a different location. Visciotti told Taylor he wouldn't write him a ticket for that but the "state boys" would.
Visciotti told Taylor to hop out of his car so he could talk to him then get him on his way. Taylor asked why Visciotti wanted him to get out and the officer responded that he does everybody that way. "That's it," Visciotti said.
Taylor's response could not be heard clearly on the audio; however, Visciotti recited a state law that gives him the right to order anyone of a vehicle without probable cause.
"If you make it more difficult than it needs to be we can go that route but man I'm just trying to get you out real quick," Visciotti said.
There was more discussion about probable cause. Then Visciotti, who is on the passenger side of the car, tells Taylor a couple more times to get out and to turn off his car.
Visciotti's orders become more adamant. By this time, Simmons and Denby were on the scene and standing at Taylor's door.
As Simmons and Denby pull Taylor out, Visciotti yells, "He's got something in his hands."
Once Taylor is on the ground, Visciotti could be heard saying, "Get his hands, get his hands."
Viociotti told Taylor repeatedly to get on the ground and at one point said, "I swear to God I'll shoot you."
His body camera falls off just before he said, "He's got a gun." He yells that several more times as gunshots are fired.
State police investigators are continuing to review the footage and gathering evidence. Once they're done, a report will be turned over to the Caddo district attorney for review.