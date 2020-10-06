LSU and Louisiana Tech will play basketball in Bossier City's Centurylink Center, but the matchup has been pushed back to 2021.
The two teams will meet this season in Baton Rouge on December 6.
Officials with Louisiana Tech say the decision was made following the NCAA's move to delay the start of basketball season to November 25. Instead of attempting to reschedule a game that could be restricted by COVID-19 precautions, the two schools elected to push it back a year. To compensate, the two sides agreed to play another game in Baton Rouge this upcoming season.