BATON ROUGE, La._ LSU and Southern University are asking fans to avoid open flames at their tailgates this weekend, echoing a request from Governor John Bel Edwards last week.
"We don't want to add any more to our firefighters than what they are already dealing with," Ashley Rodrigue, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal, told WBRZ.
On Wednesday, LSU released a statement asking fans to avoid "flame tailgating" on Saturday as the Tigers host Grambling State for their first home game of the season. LSU fans will still be allowed to grill since that is in compliance with the state's burn ban, though the school is recommending that tailgaters opt for catering as opposed to grilling or barbecuing.
Shortly after, Southern University asked Jags fans to adhere to stricter rules during this week's game against Jackson State.
