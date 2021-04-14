RESERVE - Officials confirmed Wednesday that a body found in the Mississippi River was identified as missing LSU student Kori Gauthier.
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 11 a.m. Tuesday near Reserve. St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre told WBRZ that evening that LSU and the Baton Rouge Police Department were brought into the investigation.
On Wednesday, LSU released a statement confirming the body had been positively identified as Gauthier.
“This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family.” LSU Police Chief Bart Thompson said in a statement. “Based on cell phone tracking, video footage and a timeline of the events related to this case – combined with other evidence we shared with Kori’s parents that we are not at liberty to disclose publicly out of respect for their privacy – we have concluded that there was no criminal activity or foul play involved.”
The discovery came days after law enforcement and volunteers began combing the river around Baton Rouge for Gauthier. Her vehicle was found abandoned April 7 on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge after a driver crashed into it early that morning.
A massive effort to find Gauthier also erupted nationally on social media in the days following her disappearance.