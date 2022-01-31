NEW ORLEANS - The findings from an internal investigator were troubling: Month after month, a high-ranking LSU Health Sciences Center doctor reported hours for work he didn’t perform.
Instead, Alan Kaye, who earned a six-figure salary as the New Orleans center’s chief anesthesiologist, took paid gigs for work unrelated to LSU on the university's time, the investigation found. He also reported showing up for work when he was crisscrossing the country, accepting free trips to conferences hosted by outside groups.
The investigation flagged more than 320 hours, or 40 workdays, in 2017; between 2015-16, he was gone for nearly 160 hours for which he was paid. Kaye also used LSU conference rooms for depositions when he was hired as an expert in legal cases
Kaye left New Orleans in 2019 and has since landed an even more prestigious position at LSU — provost of its Shreveport medical campus. In that role, he earns more than $776,000 a year, making him one of the highest-paid employees across the system, records show.
LSU never contacted law enforcement, despite a university policy that requires the administration to do so when auditors discover potential financial crimes.
A university spokesperson said LSU Health in New Orleans intended to remove Kaye as the anesthesiology department chair, but never did. Instead, they accepted the “few hundred hours” in leave time Kaye said he gave back to the school.
Read more on the investigation from our media partner The New Orleans Advocate