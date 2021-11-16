BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU is dropping its indoor mask mandate, effective immediately, school officials said Tuesday.
The university's mask mandate has been in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor lifted the mask mandate for the state at the end of October.
LSU is also ending restrictions for on-campus events, according to a letter from President William F. Tate IV. It wasn't immediately clear if that included games at Tiger Stadium.
In October, LSU ended most COVID restrictions - proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test - for football games in the stadium. Masks were still required in indoor areas of the stadium, however.
At on-campus basketball games at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, masks have been encouraged but not required, according to LSU Athletics.
Tate said campus quarantine protocols will remain unchanged, wastewater testing will remain in place, and unvaccinated individuals will continue to be tested.
'Moving forward with confidence, but with caution'
Tuesday's decision to lift the mask mandate, Tate wrote in a letter to students and staff, was made upon the recommendation from the school's health and medical advisory committee, which consists of medical doctors, epidemiologists, engineers and biomedical researchers from across the state.
He thanked the LSU community for getting vaccinated and being "diligent in adhering to protocols."
"I want to add that we are moving forward with confidence, but with caution," Tate wrote. "While we are encouraged by the low number of cases, we have seen this fall, and the overall success of our COVID policies and protocols, the pandemic is still a fluid situation."
He said the protocols could change "if transmission patterns, number of cases or positivity rates in the Baton Rouge area change significantly."