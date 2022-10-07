Loren Scott

LSU economist Loren Scott speaks to group at the Port of Caddo Bossier Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo by Gerry May, KTBS TV)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and 2024 at an event in Shreveport on Friday

Scott contends Louisiana is well positioned to weather a national recession with significant job gains over the next two years, driven in large part by industrial construction, new health care facilities and Amazon distribution centers.

The Louisiana Economic Forecast projects statewide gains of 14,300 jobs in 2023 and 30,800 in 2024, with the majority in the state's major urban areas. New Orleans could gain a combined 12,200 jobs over the two years, while Baton Rouge could see 12,400, and Lafayette area jobs could increase by 5,300. Other predicted job increases include 5,900 jobs in Shreveport-Bossier, 7,200 in Lake Charles, 2,400 in Houma-Thibodaux, 500 in Monroe, 900 in Alexandria and 1,300 in Hammond by 2024.

Rural parishes, meanwhile, are predicted to lose about 2,700 jobs.

The forecast suggests that despite the job gains, Louisiana will remain 38,000 jobs short of pre-pandemic employment numbers.

"Three major hurricanes, winter storm and floods have seriously arrested the state's growth," according to the forecast summary.

