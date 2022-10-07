SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and 2024 at an event in Shreveport on Friday
Scott contends Louisiana is well positioned to weather a national recession with significant job gains over the next two years, driven in large part by industrial construction, new health care facilities and Amazon distribution centers.
Rural parishes, meanwhile, are predicted to lose about 2,700 jobs.
The forecast suggests that despite the job gains, Louisiana will remain 38,000 jobs short of pre-pandemic employment numbers.
"Three major hurricanes, winter storm and floods have seriously arrested the state's growth," according to the forecast summary.