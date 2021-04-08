BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorneys representing an LSU executive who recently announced plans to sue the school officially filed the federal lawsuit Thursday.
Sharon Lewis, represented by attorneys Larry English, Bridgett Brown, and Tammye Brown, serves as LSU's Associate Athletic Director of Football Recruiting and Alumni Relations.
During a recent interview with USA Today reporters, Lewis claimed that ever since she approached university officials in 2013, informing them of inappropriate behavior on the part of then-football coach Les Miles, she became the target of harassment and retaliation.
Her attorneys addressed the public with more on the case during an Wednesday, April 7 news conference.
She said the mistreatment she suffered, in addition to experiencing workplace racial prejudice and gender discrimination, negatively impacted her health and well-being.
Lewis added that as an overwhelming number of women who'd been abused by prominent members of the LSU community began to speak out, she was inspired to come forward with her own account.
Attorneys representing Lewis claim a law firm hired by LSU was part of the coverup and conspiracy. Taylor Porter is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
"That is why Taylor Porter is involved," Brown said. "They conducted the investigation. They drafted the memorandum that demonstrated the conspiracy and part of the conspiracy was to hide documents to circumvent compliance with Title IX."
Taylor Porter adamantly denied any coverups. A letter issued by Vicki Crochet who conducted the work states she stands behind the work they did to protect the alleged victims.