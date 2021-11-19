BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU Faculty Senate leadership kicked non-members out of a public meeting this week, including a reporter from the campus newspaper, without following proper protocols and entered an executive session to discuss a no-confidence vote involving three of its top officials.
State law requires that two-thirds of the public body present at a meeting vote publicly to enter a private session, and once inside, the board cannot take any binding action. Faculty Senate President Mandi Lopez asked only whether there was any opposition before taking the session private.
“Going into executive session without taking a vote is illegal,” attorney Scott Sternberg told The Reveille.
At Monday’s meeting, after a short speech from LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Remy Starns, math professor Charles Delzell made a motion for the Senate to go into executive session to discuss a resolution that involved “personnel matters.”
The resolution in question, which called for the resignation of Faculty Senate President Mandi Lopez, Vice President Joan King and past President Ken McMillin, was due for its second reading. It had been discussed in public during the Faculty Senate meeting Oct. 28.
Emails circulated at that meeting showing the three knew the LSU Board of Supervisors had plans to abolish one of the faculty’s governing bodies, but did not alert the rest of the faculty.
Daniel Tirone, a political science professor, was present for the closed-door portion of the meeting, which lasted about 25 minutes. He said most of the time was spent arguing about whether the decision to expel the public was appropriate.
“After everyone left, there was discussion about whether we had executed that appropriately,” Tirone said. “And also whether it was appropriate for us, even if the vote had been conducted in the right manner, about whether this was a sufficient reason to enter into executive session.”
Tirone said the Senate decided to postpone the discussion on the no-confidence resolution until members determined the appropriateness of the executive session.
Inessa Bazayev, a music professor and an at-large member of the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, expressed disappointment in the decision to go into executive session.
“I value academic freedom and transparency, and I don’t think that it was appropriate for us to go into an executive session on a no-confidence resolution,” Bazayev said. “I was also concerned that the vote to go into an executive session wasn’t properly recorded.”
Lopez declined comment.
Denver Nicks, a student attorney at Tulane University’s First Amendment Law Clinic, said the LSU Faculty Senate was obligated to take a vote in public, with a quorum, before entering the executive session, and that the reason for the private session must be publicly stated.
Delzell took the blame for not saying clearly why a private session was needed.
“I did a poor job due to lack of preparation of explaining my motion to go into executive session,” he said.
Delzell is not an elected member of the Faculty Senate but was standing in for Scott Baldridge, a mathematics professor who was not available for the meeting. Baldridge is expected to return for the Senate meeting set for Dec. 7.
LSU journalism faculty condemned the Faculty Senate’s actions in a letter signed by 13 faculty members, including two former deans of the journalism school.
“We the journalism faculty of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication condemn the Faculty Senate’s expulsion of a student reporter and members of the public from a crucial Senate meeting Monday,” the letter read. “The reporter, from the Reveille student newspaper, was the only journalist present. The Senate failed its ethical obligation to set a good example for students when it endorsed doing the public’s business secretly.”