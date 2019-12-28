SHREVEPORT, La. - Tiger fans crowded the walk-On's on Youree Drive on Saturday.
They had all the confidence in the world for LSU, and like every game this season, the Tigers came through.
Tiger fans have a lot more to cheer about now that they're Peach Bowl champions.
Walk-On's was full of purple and gold as LSU took on Oklahoma to advance to the National College Football Championship. Fans had no doubt they would make it.
"It's probably be a pretty tight game, but I know we're going to come out ahead," Becky Bufkan. "Yea, the main thing is we're going to win," said Nita Fisher.
"LSU, we're so excited this year and we think they're going to go all the way," said Robert Whaley. I don't think there's a doubt they're going to win the national championship."
Believe it or not, there were a few sooner fans there to who begged to differ.
"It feels good," Shane Elliot said. "It feels good, you know. I wanted to bring some color in here. You get tired of the purple and gold. We'll shock the world!"
The Louisiana bistreaux and bar, of course welcomed all fans though.
The manager says this local experience is one of the closest you can get.
"Once we fill up here, people want to watch the game," Chris Thompson, operating manager at Walk-On's. "It's an electric atmosphere."
LSU fans got to go home with a full belly and a win.