BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU has been awarded a $1.25 million grant from the state to develop a filmmaking program that will incorporate video gaming technology.
The money from the Louisiana Entertainment Development Fund will go toward the virtual production and emerging media filmmaking program. LSU will receive five annual payments of $250,000, which will be used for equipment, faculty and administrative costs related to developing the specialized curriculum.
The new program will connect and build upon existing programs at LSU, including digital art, film & TV, electrical engineering and computer science.
More than 300 students will be a part of the program, which will used photorealistic technology developed by the video game industry to create backgrounds and special effects for movies and TV programs.