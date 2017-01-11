LSU Health Chancellor Dr. G. E. Ghali has concerns about the future of LSU Health amid rocky relations with University Health, and impending state budget cuts.
"I'd like to think that there is always good faith," said Ghali. "But I think the faith has to be from both sides."
LSU Health relies on both funding from the state and from the hospital. Dr. Ghali said patients who depend on specialists at LSU Health could pay the price if the funding situation doesn't change.
"You know we've had several students that wanted to come to school here that have decided to go elsewhere. Either to New Orleans or Tulane or out of state because they're unsure of whether the schools going to be open or not," said Ghali.
In addition to apprehension of potential students, staffing has also been an issue following the privatization of University Health.
"We've lost since the privatization, a little over 200 faculty members," said Ghali. He added that they have been able to hire back a little over half of those faculty members, but can't fill around 75 of those positions due to lack of funding.
He says if funds continue to falter, 11 departments could be on the chopping block, including the health center's trauma center.
"You know I'm not going to let it affect the trauma center because it's very important. But that just means you'd have to ask me, what could it effect? And I can't give you that answer right now," said Ghali.
While he does not believe the school is in immediate danger of closing, the state faces a 250 to 400 million dollar mid-year state budget shortfall. Ghali's long term goal is to not just keep the med school intact, but push to make it thrive.
"I have a vision that our medical school be the best medical school in the state within five years. I mean that's one of my goals and one of my visions. It's not just to keep it open."
The Louisiana revenue estimating committee is expected to meet as soon as Friday to announce the mid-year budget shortfall.