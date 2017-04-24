University Health and LSU Medical School are still at odds over payments months after signing an agreement that extended their partnership until July 1.
Medical school chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali acknowledged today that University Health is about two months behind and owes $6 million. Ghali and University Health CEO Daniel J. Snyder testified during the House Appropriations Committee meeting this afternoon in Baton Rouge.
Ghali said University Health contends it's owed documentation before making the payments, even though a revised contract between the medical school and University Health didn't require documentation.
"About two or three months ago they began to have some issues about documentation," Ghali said.
Snyder agreed that's correct.
"The first three months, the documentation required to be compliant with federal, with federal requirements was submitted with invoice, and then the documentation did not flow," Snyder said.
Snyder said he's met with Ghali and the medical school's chief financial officer about the issue.
"Nobody wants to be in arrears to Dr. Ghali," Snyder said.
Snyder said he expects the medical school to provide the paperwork soon and pledged that University Health will be current with payments on May 3. If University Health doesn't pay by then, it'll owe nearly $14 million to the medical school.
State Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, scolded Snyder.
"Now you said, told me just a minute ago under oath, you didn't owe them, maybe a couple of million? Fourteen million is a little more than a couple of million," Bagley said. "If somebody owed me $14 million, I'd be more upset about it."
Snyder declined to discuss an anti-trust lawsuit University Health filed against the medical school and Willis-Knighton Health System over plans to expand the school's partnerships with Willis-Knighton.
"That's above my pay grade," Snyder said.
Snyder said he's eager to move on and develop a better working relationship with the medical school.
He will testify again Tuesday afternoon.
The Appropriations Committee is considering a six percent across-the-board budget cut for the public-private hospital partnerships around Louisiana as the state grapples with the projected 2017-18 funding shortfall.