SHREVEPORT, La- As mask mandates are lifted across the state this week, the medical community is waiting to see what effects may come from the decision. KTBS spoke with Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease expert at LSU-Health Shreveport, on what he thinks about the change in policy.
Vanchiere says that overall, he thinks that it was the right decision. The Covid numbers in the Shreveport are at a low since the latest surge, so he sees it as good a time as any.
What concerns Vanchiere is the fact that the mask mandates have had an effect on the lowering of those numbers during the surge. Because of this, he believes the hospitalization rates are sure to rise to a higher level in the coming weeks.
But, Vanchiere says there is reason to be optimistic due to the rising numbers in those who are vaccinated. Still, he says, those who remain concerned about Covid should keep wearing masks, especially those with compromised immune systems.
Even though the mandates are lifted Vanchiere wants the public to remember that Covid is here to stay.