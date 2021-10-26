SHREVEPORT, La. - As mask mandates are lifted across the state, the medical community is waiting to see what effects may come from the decision.
Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease expert at LSU-Health Shreveport, said overall, he thinks that it was the right decision. The COVID numbers in the Shreveport are at a low since the latest surge, so he sees it as good a time as any.
What concerns Vanchiere is the fact the mask mandates have influenced the lowering of those numbers during the surge. Because of this, he believes the hospitalization rates are sure to rise to a higher level in the coming weeks.
But, Vanchiere said there is reason to be optimistic due to the rising numbers in those who are vaccinated. Still, he said those who remain concerned about COVID should keep wearing masks, especially those with compromised immune systems.
Even though the mandates are lifted Vanchiere wants the public to remember COVID-19 is here to stay.