SHREVEPORT, La. – LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Shreveport are joining forces to collect needed items for Hurricane Laura victims as community service is a hallmark for both campuses as well as for Southfield School and Loyola Prep which kicked off the effort.
A shipping container to house donated items will be available at LSU Health Shreveport until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the BRI Curb.
LSU Shreveport will accept items at the Pioneer Heritage Center from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Friday. Both schools encourage their students and staff to contribute along with their local alumni.
The general public is also encouraged to contribute items for this hurricane relief supply drive.
Requested items include:
Diapers, wipes
Children’s socks and underwear
Snack crackers
Paper towels, trash bags, work gloves
Bar soap, dish soap, shampoo, sponges
Toothbrushes, toothpaste
Toilet paper
Batteries, razors, insect pepellant
Tarps, box fans and flashlights
“LSU Health Shreveport is pleased to be working with our fellow LSU university to help those in south Louisiana who were hit hard by Hurricane Laura,” said LSUHS Chancellor G. E. Ghali.
Dr. Larry Clark added: “Hurricane Laura has had a devastating impact on our state, leaving many communities without basic necessities. This effort is just one way we can help our neighbors to the south regain some semblance of normalcy in their daily lives.”