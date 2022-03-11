SHREVEPORT. La- The Louisiana Health Department released its latest Covid data which shows great improvement, there are only 239 current hospitalizations in the state and there are only 140 new cases.
Shelly Raley, the Program Coordinator for the LSU Health Covid Strike Team, says that circumstances make this current slowdown more calming than previous ones.
"For us, it's cautious optimism. We are in what we call a lull. Before when we've been in a lull we've kind of seen things on the horizon in India, Europe or other foreign countries. Currently there is no big delta or omicron that we see headed our way in the immediate future."
KTBS asked why we are seeing this lull. She says vaccination rates have increased, as well as the fact that people are aware of the need for fast testing. And she says some skeptics have had a change of heart.
"Those who, from the beginning, didn't want to believe Covid was real. I think a lot of them realize that it is real and not necessarily going away. And we need to learn to keep it under our control rather than it controlling us."
For now, though she says the state isn’t out of the woods yet, it is ok to not be worried.
"So, it is still replicating itself. It's not gone. But, it also doesn't have to be at the very front of our minds right now either."
For now, the testing and vaccination centers are still up and running. She says to keep the numbers low, everyone still needs to act responsibly, because Covid is still out there.