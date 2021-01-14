SHREVEPORT, La. -- LSU Health Shreveport depleted its allocated vaccine supply today.
"We are hopeful our vaccine allocation will increase in the near future," according to a medical school statement.
Individuals who had an appointment to receive the vaccine Friday or next week will be notified via email of their rescheduled appointment.
Those who have already received their first vaccine will be able to receive their second vaccination at the same location where they got the first one. Appointment information for the second vaccination will be emailed.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, which is a hospital and patient care facility, has ample inventory to continue to vaccinate at its Kings Highway campus and St. Mary's Medical Center locations.