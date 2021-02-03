SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's been less than two months since the FDA authorized the use of the first vaccines against COVID-19, but doctors warn speed will be a factor in getting the virus under control. As of Wednesday night, less than 2.5% of Louisianans have been vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University. As vaccination efforts continued at the State Fair Grounds on Wednesday, LSU Health Shreveport offered a virtual webinar with two of their experts to answer some questions. The unpredictability is one of several things that scare Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease specialist.
"We've seen individuals who are 104 years old get COVID-19 and do just fine," Dr. Vanchiere said. "But we've also seen teenagers and young adults who've never been sick a day in their life and have no other chronic illnesses succumb to this virus in very difficult ways."
He's also concerned about how common asymptomatic spread can be, and that they haven't found a treatment they could be considered a "game changer," though he says they have been able to change the mortality rate. But for now, he's optimistic about the new, more virulent strains making their way to northwest Louisiana.
"The UK variant, the South Africa variant. at this point, in our area, we're not seeing those in our genetic analysis of COVID-19 strain," said Dr. Vanchiere.
When it comes to the vaccine, allergy and immunology expert Dr. Sami Bahna, says side effects are mild in most cases. The doctors say minor pain, swelling and redness can even be a sign the vaccine is causing your immune system to react. In very rare cases (11 out of 1,000,000), there have been reports of anaphylaxis. But most of those patients had history of allergies and none died.
"If we vaccinate everyone in our city who is 16-years-old and up, we expect one case of anaphylaxis," said Dr. Bahna.
The doctors also answered some common questions including Dr. Vanchiere who discussed the right amount of time for quarantining.
"Any detection after 14 days is considered non-infectious, and not concerning," said Dr. Vanchiere. "Employers should not require a negative test to go back to work, it's not a good use of [testing] resources."
Dr. Bahna was asked if it's still a good idea to get the flu shot if they already got the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We don't want to burden the immune system to produce too major things at the same time," said Dr. Bahna. "So two weeks in between would be a very good idea."
Right now, there are two approved vaccines here in the U.S. (Pfizer and Moderna), 10 approved worldwide, more than 50 in clinical trials, and Johnson & Johnson is expected to request FDA approval this month. Dr. Bahna says he's often asked which one is the best. But so far, he says they've seen different things is different places so he doesn't want to compare them yet.
To date, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against the new strains of the virus. But Dr. Vanchiere says people who may be feeling symptoms still need to get tested so they can keep an eye on any new strains that aren't responsive to the vaccine.
