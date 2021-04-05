SHREVEPORT, La. - From administering COVID-19 shots and tests to spending watching many people breathe their last breath of life during this pandemic, our healthcare workers have been dealing with more than many can bear.
Dr. Kevin Murnane with LSU Health Shreveport is leading the charge in getting help to our medical workers battling mental health issues and suicide.
Join him on April 22 for the first LARC Mental Health Summit with a focus Suicide Prevention on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
The event is completely free of charge and virtual. Registration is required and space is limited. To register, click here.
Registration closes April 19 at 5:30pm.