SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport is in line to receive $9.4 million in funding to build its own water source.
The record-setting freezes in February cut off the water supply to the campus, forcing many departments and facilities to close.
State Sen. Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport, said in a news release Tuesday the Trauma One Center, which provides critical emergency health services to the community, was one of the facilities impacted.
“This is an excellent and needed project for the LSU Health Shreveport campus," Tarver said. "The water system will help the campus to continue educating and serving the community, even in times of crisis.”
The Emergency Water Services Project will also allow LSU Health Shreveport to have access to its own emergency water supply, preventing future closures of critical units because of an insufficient amount of water.