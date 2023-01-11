SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health in Shreveport has been accredited again by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
The ACGME is an independent organization that oversees the accreditation of residency and fellowship programs across the country.
LSU Health has 45 ACGME accredited programs with more than 600 residents and fellows.
LSU Health Shreveport official Leisa Oglesby expressed her appreciation to the faculty for their dedication on training the fellows and residents as well as to the program administrators and ACGME office staff for their hard work.