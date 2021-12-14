SHREVEPORT, La - LSU Health Shreveport has reached a milestone as it relates to the fight against COVID-19.
The emerging viral threats - or EVT lab has processed 500,000 PCR tests.
Since its authorization in February 2020, the PCR test has been considered the "gold standard" diagnostic test for COVID-19 because of its high accuracy.
The LSU was established in March 2020.
"It's about saving lives," Dr. John Vanchiere said. "Testing was the first thing we had to make choices, to make decisions about how to quarantine people, where to quarantine people and to understand what this virus is about."
"We saw a need for this laboratory to exist and it was raised up in a very short period of time to really help our community who was at risk for succumbing to this disease," EVT Lab Director Jennifer Carroll said. "We have the depth into the community with a lot of our outreach that we've been doing for years and years."
LSU Health Shreveport also established the first mass COVID vaccination clinic in Louisiana.