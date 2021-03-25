SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is giving a researcher with LSU Health Shreveport a $750,000 grant to study the way the human brain will be impacted on mars.
Dr. Xiao-Hong Lu, an assistant professor of pharmacology, toxicology and neuroscience, and his research team will use a NASA space radiation lab to simulate cosmic radiation.
They want to determine if long-term exposure to radiation on deep space flights and on Mars could lead to long-lasting brain damage or diseases like dementia or Parkinson's disease. Researchers plan to use mice.
"We send those mice to expose them to the space radiation to study the different radiation effects on the brain cells," Lu.
The research team will include dozens of doctors and scientists from across the state.